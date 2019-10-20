The Saga Continues: The Game Ordered To Pay Sexual Assault Accuser $7 Million After Losing His Appeal

The Game Must Pay His Sexual Assault Accuser $7 Million

The Game has taken yet another loss in his ongoing legal battle with Priscilla Rainey, who sued the rapper for sexual assault years ago.

The United States Court of Appeals has rejected Game’s request for a new trial, which means that he is still required to pay Rainey the $7.1 million in damages that it was already determined she’s owed. The court announced this most recent decision on Thursday, which is now more than four years after the plaintiff initially filed a civil suit.

According to the complaint, the sexual assault occurred back in 2015 when Rainey was a contestant on Game’s VH1 reality show, She’s Got Game. It all went down after Rainey reportedly agreed to meet the rapper at a Chicago sports bar for a date, but she wasn’t told that it would be off-camera.

According to the suit, The Game showed up to the restaurant “highly intoxicated on alcohol and drugs (which was typical), and sexually assaulted the plaintiff on several occasions that night. This included him forcefully reaching his hand inside her dress to rub her bare vagina and buttocks.”

Back in 2016, Rainey won her case and was awarded $7.1 million once the rapper failed to appear in court–and the fact that Game was a no-show for the initial hearings was a big factor in the appeals court’s decision.

Circuit Judge Diane Sykes also pointed to Game’s online attacks against Rainey, referring to him accusing her of suing him because she was bitter over her being eliminated from the show.

This case has seemingly been cut and dry from the start, but to this day, Game refuses to pay up. It seems like it’s time to just get it over with and hand over the $7 million.