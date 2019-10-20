Octavia Stitts: Pregnant Mom Says Mall Security Forced Her To Lay On Her Stomach During Incident [Video]

Mall Security Accused Of Roughing Up Pregnant Octavia Stitts

According to WISN, a pregnant Wisconsin woman is demanding action be taken against mall security officials who she said roughed her up during a security incident involving her daughter.

The incident occurred at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa. Allegedly, after mall security responded to a group of rowdy teens Octavia Stitts received a phone call informing her that her 15-year-old daughter (who was on a birthday shopping trip) was attacked by a group of around 30 teens. The pregnant Stitts went to the mall to pick up her daughter.

Mall security locked up Stitts’ daughter and when Stitts asked for her daughter to be released, a shouting match between mall security and the pregnant mother began, which quickly turned physical. She then claims she was forced to the ground by mall security guards and ordered to roll over onto her stomach while she screamed “I’m pregnant!”

“The security had roughed me up and threw me on my stomach, and I wasn’t there when she was fighting or anything. I was just coming to get my daughter,” Stitts told WISN.

Stitts said she nearly went into early labor and was rushed to Children’s Hospital. She said she, her daughter and unborn son are OK, but she wants justice, reports WISN.

“I just hope the security get fired, you know? I hope they lose they jobs for what they done to me cause I didn’t deserve that at all,” Stitts said.

