HBCU Excellence: Charlamagne Tha God Establishes $250K Scholarship Fund For Women At South Carolina State University
Charlamagne Establishes Scholarship Fund In Honor Of His Mother
Charlamagne Tha God just established a $250,000 scholarship fund at South Carolina State University.
Charlamagne’s mom is an SCSU alum, which is why he decided to dedicate this act of kindness to his mother. The radio personality presented the scholarship fund check to the school’s alumni association this weekend at the South Carolina State University’s homecoming game.
“Today was South Carolina States homecoming and I had the honor of announcing “The Ford Family Endowed Scholarship Fund” named after my mother and my grandmothers maiden names. We will be providing scholarships to black women in South Carolina who Major in English, (my mother’s major) Communications, (because I’m a Radio/TV Guy), and for any sister that wants to be a mental health professional,” Charlamagne explained in his caption. “Always remember investing in an HBCU is investing in the future of our people so the next time an HBCU ask for money, open that wallet.”
Starting a scholarship fund for black women at HBCUs is much-needed, and this money is definitely going to be put to good use.
Gon’ head, Charlamagne!
