YIKES: Fabolous Asks Twitter How Many Arguments Are Healthy For A Relationship, Gets Dragged By His Bedazzled Bifocals

Fans Go In On Fabolous For Asking About Arguments In Relationships

Fabolous’ relationship with Emily B is always the topic of conversation, and it’s usually because something between them is going terribly wrong.

Besides the usual make-up/break-up cycle that they’ve gone through several times in the past, things surrounding their union got a lot scarier for fans after Fabolous was arrested for allegedly attacking his longtime love and even allegedly knocked out her front teeth. The couple reportedly called off their 10-year relationship after that incident, but since then, they’ve gotten back together–much to the chagrin of all of us watching from the sidelines.

With that being said, it’s easy to see why some fans are skeptical when it comes to Fab and Emily’s relationship. That’s why a lot of people were absolutely ruthless when clowning the rapper over a recent tweet.

“Asking for a friend… how many times do you argue a day in a relationship,” the rapper asked. “Is once a day healthy???”

Asking for a friend… how many times do you argue a day in a relationship.. lol Is once a day healthy??? — Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) October 19, 2019

As most people know, arguing once a day, every day is….not healthy. And a lot of people have an inkling suspicion that the “friend” Fab is asking for is actually him.

The replies to this tweet were less than positive, and later on, when TheShadeRoom posted a screenshot of the rapper’s question, things got even more serious.

why would you want to be in a relationship where your peace is disrupted everyday? I get a disagreement every now and then but if we arguing everyday we just not right for each other — gab (@xgmgr) October 19, 2019

A man who chased his baby momma around with a knife and threatened to kill her father is asking if arguing once a day is healthy in a relationship. 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/L0MBSYuNPg — 🇩🇴 Yes, I have not watched Paid In Full (@HarlemMC) October 19, 2019

“If you knock out my teeth and I’m dumb enough to stay.. we’ll definitely be arguing every day,” one commenter wrote.

Someone else added, “Nah you’re mistaking a trauma mate for a soul mate.”

Fabolous even entered the comments to reply to those criticizing his relationship, claiming the whole inquiry was a joke from the jump.