Protesters Win: Chick-Fil-A Announces Closing Of United Kingdom Store Right After It Opens

Chick-Fil-A Announces Closing Of United Kingdom Store Right After Its Opening

In the United States Chick-Fil-A is one of the most coveted fast food chains in all the land. People will walk into a Chick-Fil-A and act like they entered a church, code switching and leaving the cussing at the door.

Recently, they have been under fire for being ranked the slowest drive thru in the US–but that hasn’t slowed business at all. You would think if Chik-Fil-A was to close one of their stores, it would be over something not related to their actual business and that’s exactly the story here.

Chick-Fil-A has been under fire over its owner’s homophobic comments since the beginning of time, which has been an on-again-off-again issue in America. If we are being 100% honest, it always flares up around election season, but people forget as soon as the sandwich hits their mouth. Unlike the U.S., though, the United Kingdom wasn’t as forgiving and wanted the Southern chain gone expeditiously.

UK Protesters have been all on Chick-Fil-A since they opened their store on October 10th, and Chick-Fil-A has already responded, essentially letting people know they figured this would happen and only wanted a six months lease anyway.

“We have been very pleased with the lines since opening Oct. 10 and are grateful for customer response to our food and our approach to customer service,” the company said on Saturday. “We mutually agreed to a six-month lease with the Oracle Mall in Reading as part of a longer term strategy for us as we look to expand our international presence.”

While Chick-Fil-A is basically promising to return bigger and better, LGBTQ organization Reading Pride is still opposed to their return.

“We are staunchly opposed to Chick-fil-A setting up shop in the UK and certainly in Reading,” the group said in a statement on Twitter. “The chain’s ethos and moral stance goes completely against our values, and that of the UK as we are a progressive country” that has legalized same-sex marriage and “continues to strive toward equality.”

One thing you can count on is Chick-Fil-A to donate to these same anti-LGBT groups every election and for the groups like Reading Pride to put the public on notice as soon as they do.