Healthy & Happy K. Michelle Calls Black Market Butt Injections ‘The Worst Decision Of My Life’

K. Michelle Says Her Illegal Butt Injections Were The “Worst Decision”

K. Michelle is once again being open and honest about her butt augmentation surgery and the negative effects it had on her life. As previously reported K underwent butt reduction surgery to “remove the foreign objects” from her body that were causing her extreme complications. Now she’s dedicated to helping other women remove their butt injections and she’s preparing to launch a TV show to do so.

Before that show begins, however, K’s appearing on Dr. Phil and detailing her decision to go under the knife in the first place. The songstress was a guest on the host’s “Dying To Be Hot” episode and spoke candidly on her decision to go under the (illegal) knife. According to K, she let a “well known” black market injector put silicone in her body in a hotel room.

“It was the worst decision of my entire life,” said K. “I went to a person who was well known in my music circle. He was not a doctor, he does this in a hotel room, he told me it was gel—some type of gel when it was actually free-flowing silicone in your body.”

She also added that she was already curvy but wanted to be more voluptuous. That backfired however when she started to “look like an ant.”

“I just wanted to be real thick, I wanted to be curvy, what was so messed up Dr. Phil is that I was already curvy,” said K. “I was pleased at first but then I started to look like an ant.”

K also told Dr. Phil that her surgical removal has left holes in her body and she’s devastated by the results. She also cautioned a mother of five on getting a Brazilian butt lift to “look like J. Lo.” (1:50)

What do YOU think about K. Michelle advising against plastic surgery? Gotta appreciate her honesty.