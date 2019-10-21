Rest Well: Slick-Talkin’ Soup Cookie Rocked To Sleep For Calling Black Woman N-Word At Corner Store [Video]

By Bossip Staff
White Guy Knocked Out For Calling Black Woman N-Word

White people have to understand that there are consequences and repercussions for using the n-word. Consequences come in many shapes and sizes, but the ones you’re about to see fit this s just right.

Press play below to see exactly what can happen when you come out of your mouth wrong.

AND he was calling a Black woman the n-word? Yeah. Gotta go to night-night.

