Rest Well: Slick-Talkin’ Soup Cookie Rocked To Sleep For Calling Black Woman N-Word At Corner Store [Video]

White Guy Knocked Out For Calling Black Woman N-Word

White people have to understand that there are consequences and repercussions for using the n-word. Consequences come in many shapes and sizes, but the ones you’re about to see fit this s just right.

Press play below to see exactly what can happen when you come out of your mouth wrong.

A white supremacist called a Black woman the N-word in a convenience store….

And a Black customer came through with the hand of #Ogun#wontHeDoit pic.twitter.com/AUdZeeYFBx — Church Of Ogun (@ChurchofOgun) October 21, 2019

AND he was calling a Black woman the n-word? Yeah. Gotta go to night-night.