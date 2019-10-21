Lawsuits: Oscar De La Hoya Sued For Sexually Assault And Battery In 2017, Graphic Details Revealed

Oscar De La Hoya Sued For Sexual Assault And Battery

Oscar De La Hoya has a LOT of ‘splaining to do.

According to TMZ, “the golden boy” is being sued for the very graphic and disturbing sexual assault and battery of a woman he was with in 2017.

The suit was filed in L.A. County Superior Court where the unidentified “Jane Doe” admits that she had a consensual sexual relationship but things went way left during a November tryst at De La Hoya’s Pasadena home. The woman says as soon as she entered the house she saw that Oscar had several bottles of alcohol and a bag of cocaine out for their consumption.

When it came time to hit the bedroom, she claims the boxer asked if she was game for some “sexual experiments”. The description of what happened next is very intense. Be warned.

Doe claims she declined various unusual requests and Oscar became frustrated — but things came to a head when he “ultimately held her down with one arm while forcefully trying to insert his fist into Plaintiff’s vagina.” In her suit, Doe claims she “repeatedly said no and demanded that De La Hoya stop. However, De La Hoya overpowered her and suddenly and forcefully pushed his hand and fist into Plaintiff’s vagina.” Doe claims she screamed in pain and yelled at Oscar — but he just laughed and told her to take a shot of alcohol. The woman claims she refused the booze and angrily left the house.

The woman says she experienced extreme pain and swelling and went to the hospital for treatment. She also sought a psychologist and sex therapist to deal with the PTSD that resulted from the alleged attack. The suit states that “Doe” is still suffering from extreme distress, humiliation, indignation, and outrage, along with depression, anxiety that come part-and-parcel with PTSD. She would like unspecified damages for sexual assault, sexual battery, gender violence, negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress.