In White Folks News: Jennifer Lawrence Weds Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence Gets Married To Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence is off the market. J. Law, 29, wed her longtime love Cooke Maroney, a 34-year-old art gallery director, at an 1890s Rhode Island mansion this weekend. CNN reports that Lawrence’s publicist confirmed the wedding them to them. The wedding was held at Belcourt of Newport estate in Newport, Rhode Island.

The guest list was fairly tight and only 150 people were invited including Amy Schumer, Emma Stone, Adele, and Kris Jenner.

So far details are very skimpy about what went down at the wedding but Jennifer reportedly wore a Dior gown and guests noshed on food from Boston food truck Boston’s Baddest Burger.

The owner of the truck Kevin Tortorella told WDH that he initially had no idea that the bride and groom were Jennifer and Cooke—but he tried to keep his cool.

“Honestly, when I showed up there I didn’t have a clue,” Tortorella said, adding he had just driven from an event at a brewery in Waltham. “I got there and there was paparazzi everywhere.” “There were so many celebrities, they were just all celebrities,” Tortorella said. “I was just trying to make sure they got their food.”

Congrats to Jennifer Lawrence!