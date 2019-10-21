Atatiana Jefferson’s Funeral Postponed After Family Dispute

good morning from Dallas Probate Court 1 (bonus points if you know where this courtroom is – *w/out googling*). I'm at hearing related to #AtatianaJefferson funeral services. Her father filed a motion stopping services – saying other family & atty left him out of planning @wfaa pic.twitter.com/BDapxUmvcQ — David Goins (@dgoins) October 21, 2019

Atatiana Jefferson’s Funeral

Atatiana Jefferson’s funeral has been unfortunately been canceled for now. The news comes from CNN who reports that Atatiana’s father Marquis Jefferson filed a restraining order to stop the funeral after he was kept out of arrangement proceedings.

Jefferson told Dallas County Judge Brenda Hull Thompson he would suffer “immediate and irreparable injury” if his daughter’s aunt were permitted to bury Atatiana without his participation.

The judge ruled in his favor saying that Jefferson has the authority to make arrangements for her funeral and burial, court records show.

Jefferson’s spokesman Bruce Carter told CNN that he wants to be included in the event and is planning on holding the funeral Thursday.

He added that Jefferson has a good relationship with his daughter’s mother and siblings, the Carr family, according to Carter.

“The Carr family is invited. There is room for them. They are more than welcome. They’ll be respected. They’ll be treated with dignity, and that’s what should happen,” Carter said.

Jefferson also reportedly doesn’t think a GoFundMe that was launched for Atatiana’s funeral costs was unneeded.

Fox 4 reports that Marquis Jefferson had sent out a cease and desist letter earlier this week, trying to put an end to any GoFundMe campaigns in his daughter’s name. He said he did not need assistance to pay for his daughter’s funeral.

So far, the online fundraiser has received nearly $250,000 in donations and continues to grow. Several people also offered to pay the funeral costs including NBA player Harrison Barnes.