These Blackity Black-Owned Businesses Sell The Coolest, Flyest & Drippiest HBCU Homecoming Merch
Dopest Places To Cop HBCU Homecoming Merch
It’s that beautifully Blackity Black time of year–HBCU HOMECOMING SZN–where you’ll see infectious school pride (literally everywhere), employed (and unemployed) alumni flexing on current students and carefully curated alphets featuring the dopest pins, patches, buttons and customized merch from across the internet.
Oh yes, it’s the littest month of the year and we compiled the absolute BEST Black-owned businesses/eStores that will have you FRESH for the biggest Homecomings of the year.
Hit the flip to peep the coolest, flyest & drippiest HBCU Homecoming merch.
Grab your Raised by the 90s pins! Free shipping on the whole collection! ⚫️ HueysSons.com ⚫️ In partnership with @tayloredimgs ⚫️ #RaisedByThe90s #90sKid #Millennials #DisneyPlus #Disney #Nick #CartoonNetwork #Recess #Rugrats #HeyArnold #ProudFamily #Doug #SaturdayMorning #CartoonsAndCereal #BlackGirlMagic #BlackBoyJoy #melaninrich #blacklove #blackandproud #blackisbeautiful #blackgirlmagic #blackexcellence #blackmensmiling #blackpantherparty #blackwomen #blackpeople #blackfamily #BlackLivesMatter #BlackGirlsRock #BlackJoy
The secret is out, we are rolling out custom HBCU duffle bags 🙌🏾 take the culture on the go. #FAMU is the first school and we have more lined up to drop. Accepting pre- orders for the next week at a CRAZY intro price online. #SecuretheBag #HBCU #HBCUlove #HBCUbands #FAMUHC #Homecomingszn
