Life Row? Suge Knight Gives Ray J The Rights Produce TV, Film, Books About His Story, Hopes To Make Money For Family

Suge Knight Signs Life’s Rights Over To Ray J For TV & Film

Suge Knight is putting his legacy in the hands of one of the most charismatic, meme-able, instantly viral people in Hollyweird.

Ray J.

According to TMZ, Ray J will be producing TV, film, and book content about Suge’s life and most notably some of his notorious Death Row days. The idea to help Suge’s family bring home some bacon even while the big boss is behind bars.

Suge and Ray J’s relationship goes back a long time and the former music mogul respects Ray’s business acumen and his judgement when it comes to producing content. It is reported that a documentary about a Death Row is already in development.

For those who don’t remember, Suge made a 28-year plea deal in his murder case and got credit for time served. With prison overcrowding being what it is, Knight could potentially come home in less than ten.

Until then, Ray J runs the show.