Proud Papa Preciousness: Trey Songz Shares Sweet Pics Of His 6-Month-Old Son Noah

Trey Songz Shares New Noah Pictures

Trey Songz is proudly celebrating 6-months of life for his baby boy. As previously reported the R&B singer welcomed his first child, Noah, earlier this year and he proudly announced his fatherhood on Instagram.

Now Noah’s half a year old and proud papa Trey couldn’t be more excited.

“6months ago today you changed my life. Words can’t describe. 🙏🏾,” Trey captioned pics of himself and his son.

As previously reported Trey shocked the world when he suddenly announced that he was a daddy. The announcement was first made via a photo of Trey holding the baby’s photo. Since then the identity of Noah’s mother has been a bit of a mystery—but (nosy) fans think she’s a woman named Caro Colon, the alleged sister to rapper Dave East’s baby mother.

When a fan questioned Trey and asked flat out, “Who is Noah’s mom?” Trey clapped back; ”

“Noah’s mom and you don’t have s*** to talk about. And the rest of y’all either mind ya f**** business.”

Someone’s clearly a proud (and protective) papa.

Happy six months Noah!