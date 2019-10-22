IRS Says #RHOP Robyn Dixon Didn’t Pay Taxes For Years, Owes Nearly $90K (Exclusive)

Reality Star Allegedly Owes Back Federal Taxes

The IRS has accused “Real Housewives of Potomac’s” Robyn Dixon of not paying taxes on some of her reality show income.

The Internal Revenue Service just hit the mom of two and real estate entrepreneur with $86, 465 in back taxes, according to the liens, which were filed last week and obtained by BOSSIP. The feds allege that Dixon didn’t pay taxes from 2015 through 2017. The “Real Housewives of Potomac” premiered in 2016.

In total, the IRS says Dixon owes $4,057 from 2015, $34,030 from 2016 and $48,377 from 2017, the lien states.

It’s not the first time that Dixon has struggled with her finances. She revealed on the show that a con artist fleeced her and partner Juan out of money, and in 2013, she filed for bankruptcy, saying she had less than $50,000 in assets but debts of more than $200,000.

Dixon had not responded to the lien as of Oct. 21.