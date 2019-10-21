¡Coño! Officials Say 3 American Deaths In Dominican Republic Were From ‘Natural Causes’

Now, why…

American Deaths In Dominican Republic Ruled “Natural”

Officials in the Dominican Republic have concluded investigations into the deaths of Miranda Schaup-Werner, 41, Edward Nathaniel Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Ann Day, 49 after they all died at the same resort.

Miranda and Edward, a couple on vacation, died just five days before Cynthia at two separate buildings in the Dominican Republic, both owned by the Spanish-based Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts.

The couple reportedly died of respiratory failure and Schaup-Werner, passed way reportedly from heart complications.



Now BuzzFeedNews reports that the State Department said toxicology results from the FBI have been consistent with the findings of local officials, and the three Americans appear to have died of natural causes.

“The results of the additional, extensive toxicology testing completed to date have been consistent with the findings of local authorities,” a State Department spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. “Our condolences and sympathy go out to the families during this difficult time.” FBI officials told BuzzFeed News the agency provided the results of toxicology exams to the Dominican Republic on Sept. 16, but their inquiry into the deaths was not yet complete. “In the interest of providing as thorough an investigation as possible in this challenging case, the FBI is testing for two additional toxins and will provide Dominican authorities with results when tests are complete,” FBI officials said.

To be clear, the deaths caused a firestorm of concern and relatives of other people who passed in the Dominican Republica were suspicious that something sinister was afoot.

Back in June, the number of deaths hit 11 when Khalid Adkins became gravely ill and eventually passed away attempting to travel back to America. Ultimately 13 people died and concern grew that they were all connected.

State Department officials are adamant however that there have NOT been an uptick of deaths of Americans visiting the Dominican Republic.

What do YOU think about the “natural causes” Dominican Republic deaths??