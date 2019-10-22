LHHH: Fizz And Apryl Kissed On Camera For The First Time And The Internet Is DISGUSTED

Fizz And Apryl “Finally” Kiss

Will this ever end? Fizz and Apryl really think they’re the black Ross and Rachel with this drawn out relationship drama. It’s all been a slow build of weeks even though we know the end result: they smash each other’s cakes to smithereens. The end. Yet here they are acting like Lady and the Tramp with this storyline. Now, they finally kissed for the very first time. Really. HONESTLY, GUYS!

The kiss, despite being awkward as hell, is getting destroyed because nobody believes this was their actual first kiss. After all, just last week, they woke up in the same bed together. Fans are also cackling over the fact that Omarion probably doesn’t give an ounce of a hot damn. This is all comedy.

Take a look…