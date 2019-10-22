Where’s Nayvadius? NEW Alleged Baby Mama Says Future Is Fleeing Paternity Test For 3-Month Old Child In Texas

Cindy Parker Turns To Court To Find Rapper Future For Paternity Test

Rapper Future has just been named in ANOTHER paternity case, this time in Nueces County, Texas and the details are sounding kinda similar to Eliza Reign’s case. A woman name Cindy Parker has just name Future as the father of her 3-month-old child and wants him to show up for a paternity test. Parker claims she’s tried to reach out to the rapper over and over again but he’s ghosted her.

According to TMZ, Cindy turned to court as a last resort after birthing their alleged son, Legend Ary Wilburn. Their sources say a judge heard Parker’s case and granted her permission to serve Future’s lawyer with paternity papers because he’s been so tough to track down. YIKES.

Apparently, Cindy has not been quiet on social media either about her woes with her famous alleged baby daddy. She’s posted up memes about him being an alleged absentee dad and shared photos of her child with Eliza Reign, who posted their months-apart babies next to each other on IG-stories. She’s however made her pages private recently. You can see her Instagram HERE.

In related news, his alleged daughter in Florida just turned 6 months old.

Are you surprised if Future did father his alleged 8th child with Cindy?