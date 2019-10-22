F**k Donald Trump: Corrupt Carrot-Colored Commander-In-Chief Compares Impeachment Inquiry To Lynching
Donald Trump Compares Impeachment Inquiry To “Lynching”
Donald Trump is a raging racist who reveals his true nature time and time again with his wanton use of language. He’s out of pocket in every way imaginable and 53% of white women have allowed this to happen. Just a reminder.
Early this morning Donald Trump took to Twitter to get off his regularly-scheduled rage against the impeachment that is all but inevitable at this point. During his rant, Trump touched the third-rail:
Lynching. The President of the United States, the same man who ran around telling the world the Barack Obama was a foreigner, the same man who implemented a “Muslim ban”, the same man who pointed out “his African-American” at a rally, thinks that HE’S being lynched.
Yeah, the same man…
Yup. Same man.
You KNOW things are bad when THIS one is against him.
