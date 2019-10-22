For Your Viewing Pleasure: Young Thug Performs “Hot” With Some Help From Gunna On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]

Young Thug And Gunna Perform “Hot” Live On The Tonight Show

Young Thug stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week to bless the audience with a performance of “Hot,” and he brought Gunna along with him for some help.

Before the rappers took the stage, a marching band made for a special introduction. Gunna came out first rocking all black, only to be joined by Thug in all white at the performance’s halfway mark. Check out the footage down below to see the Atlanta natives kill it: