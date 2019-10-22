She Really Did It: The Most BRUTAL Tweets About Nicki Minaj Marrying (Alleged) Trash Bag Kenneth Petty
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10
❯
❮
Nicki Minaj’s Marriage Announcement Outrage
We all saw this coming eventually, right? Nicki Minaj is officially married apparently. She made this announcement on Instagram to confirm:
This is a huge bit of controversy as the her new hubby Kenneth Petty has been widely hated across the internet. First of all, he’s a registered sex offender among other things. There have been so many doubts about him since he popped on the scene as her bae less than a year ago.
Now the marriage announcement has Twitter dragging her, him and everyone in between. Peep the outrage and decide…fair or foul?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.