All Grown Up Hip-Hop: JoJo Simmons Announces He’s Getting Married THIS Sunday

Jojo Simmons To Marry Tanice Amira On Sunday

What do you get when you mix love with growing up hip hop? You get Jojo Simmons and his longtime girlfriend Tanice Amira tying the knot this Sunday. Jojo broke the news on Tuesday when he stopped by Sister Circle and dished to hosts Rashan Ali and Quad Webb Lunceford about all things Growing Up Hip Hop New York, and even revealed that his upcoming nuptials will air on television.

“I’m actually getting married, yes. [The wedding] will be aired. But not on the New York one, on the LA one. But in real life, I’m actually getting married on Sunday.”

You may recall that Jojo proposed to Tanice on August 23, 2018, during an episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, and according to the Jasmine Brand, the couple dated for 8 years prior to their engagement, which took place at a Simmons family gathering in Manhattan.

One second-generation Simmons’ down the aisle, several more to go. Congrats Jojo & Tanice!