One Wish Granted: Ray J Pulls Out Of #TB Tour To Prepare For Baby Number Two

Ray J Scales Back On #TB Tour

If you were looking forward to seeing Ray J on the national #TB tour featuring Immature, B5, J Holiday and Day 26 we have some sad news for you. The Raycon Global boss is scaling back on show dates in anticipation for baby number two. Currently, his wife Princess Love is pregnant and Ray’s decision to stay close had a lot to do with that.

If you’re on the west coast, however, you can still catch Norwood in select markets: Long Beach (12/7), Dallas, TX (12/14), Detroit (12/20).

Ray is also shifting his focus to his upcoming TV One holiday movie, “Dear Santa…I Need A Date” (opposite Reagan Gomez), his forthcoming EP “Emerald City” and his tech company Raycon Global. Good for him!