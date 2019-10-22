Micky Munday On Headline Heat

You may have heard of Micky Munday or seen him pop up a few times on your social media next to model Slick Woods, but most people are still actually getting to know the Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star. Micky, a.k.a “the people’s champ”, is an entrepreneur, singer, rapper and father who has deemed himself the “second coming of Vanilla Ice.”

Munday recently stopped by to clear up some of the wildest headlines BOSSIP has written about him, and surprisingly, he held no punches when it came to telling his truth. The rapper opened up about everything from whether or not he’s faking the funk about being from Compton, to whether or not his relationship with Slick Woods is for real life or for the ‘gram.

Check out the video above to see what MM had to say. Catch him on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood every Monday at 8pm on VH1.