Seen On The Scene: Lil Baby, 6LACK, Queen Naija & More At Morehouse For #YouTubeBlack FanFest

- By Bossip Staff
#YoutubeBlack Fan Fest At Morehouse College

Source: Youtube / Courtesy of Youtube

 

#YouTubeBlack FanFest ft. Lil Baby, 6LACK, Queen Naija, GotDamnZo & More

 

#YouTubeBlack FanFest has YouTube stars come together for a live event full of performances and meet and greets with fans. Monday night’s show at Morehouse College in Atlanta brought fans up-close and personal with some of the most poppin’ creators and artists found on YouTube, subscriptions totaling over 15 million! Catch a glimpse into the action and see some of the trendiest Youtubers who gathered for the event on the flip!

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12
Categories: Black Girl Magic, Celeb Association, Did You Know

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.