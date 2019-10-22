Seen On The Scene: Lil Baby, 6LACK, Queen Naija & More At Morehouse For #YouTubeBlack FanFest

#YouTubeBlack FanFest ft. Lil Baby, 6LACK, Queen Naija, GotDamnZo & More

#YouTubeBlack FanFest has YouTube stars come together for a live event full of performances and meet and greets with fans. Monday night’s show at Morehouse College in Atlanta brought fans up-close and personal with some of the most poppin’ creators and artists found on YouTube, subscriptions totaling over 15 million! Catch a glimpse into the action and see some of the trendiest Youtubers who gathered for the event on the flip!