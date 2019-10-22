Battle Of The Beat: Megan Thee Stallion Gets Into It With Her Makeup Artist Over Credit For Her Looks

Megan Thee Stallion’s Makeup Artists Wants Credit For Her Work

On Tuesday, Vogue dropped a video detailing what life is like for Megan Thee Stallion, spending 24 hours with the star to see how she spends her time. As you might imagine, the Houston hottie’s schedule is jam packed with some pretty out-of-the-box activities like hot tub time with Jordyn Woods, driving the boat, and everything in between.

As soon as this video dropped, Meg went onto her own Instagram page to share a clip from it, which shows her talking about how she got into makeup as a teenager. Apparently, her makeup artist Akil McCoy (also known as Akilaface) wasn’t happy with Megan taking all the credit for her own makeup looks, so he jumped into the comment section to give himself some credit instead.

“Makeup By Akilaface,” he commented.

Megan proceeded to respond playfully, writing back, “and me”–but after that is where things took a turn for the worse. The conversation got serious as Akil commented once again, this time disputing the fact that Meg contributed to her own makeup look.

“No you filled in your eyebrows and put on your lighter Mac powder when I was done. This is not a makeup war I always do your makeup and never get credited,” he commented. “That is hurtful.”

Stalli really wasn’t happy with someone on her team commenting on instagram instead of reaching out personally, commenting back, “Woah. First of all if you was really ‘hurt’ you could’ve txt me this. Second you right it ain’t a war bc we all know I do my makeup and you touch it up or I let you start it and I’ll finish it.”

While it’s nice for celebrities to tag their stylists, makeup artists, nail techs, etc on Instagram–it’s not a requirement. So for Akil to comment publicly about not being credited, instead of just texting Meg personally to have a conversation, looks pretty unprofessional.

Plus, Megan didn’t say anything about doing all of her own makeup in the video, she just mentioned how she gained a love for it when she was young. And from their comments, it sounds like the beats are usually a collaborative effort.

For more on Meg’s makeup and what else she does during the day, watch the Vogue’s 24 Hours With Megan Thee Stallion down below: