#WatchmenHBO: Watch The Look-Ahead Sneak Peek Of The Next Few Episodes Of Regina King’s New Series [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
‘Watchmen’ Trailer Looks To The Weeks Ahead At The Next Few Episodes
If you missed the premiere of Watchmen on HBO this past Sunday then you need to get your life together and give queen Regina King an hour of your life.
HBO has released a quick-look trailer of the next few episodes and we couldn’t be more excited!
Press play to see what you have to look forward to over the next month or so.
We’re SO here for this.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.