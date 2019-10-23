Bag Secured: Cardi B Joins The Cast Of The Upcoming ‘Fast & Furious 9’ Film

Cardi B Lands A Role In The Upcoming Fast & Furious 9

Cardi B keeps a full calendar day after day, month after month, and year after year.

Just this year alone, she’s slaughtered guest verses for DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, and her hubby Offset, she made her Netflix debut in Rhythm + Flow, she shut down Paris fashion week with her “You can’t see me” fit, and most importantly, she made her feature film acting debut!

Obviously, Cardi’s appearances on” Love & Hip Hop” weren’t scripted, but her scenes on the series showcased that she was prime real estate for both television and film, with the fans eating up her personality. So it was only right that in her first big role, she stayed close to her Bronx roots in Hustlers by playing a stripper alongside Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu.

For that film, Bardi’s name alone was enough to draw people in to grab a seat and catch her performance–and it seems like other studios were taking notice. Now, the rapper has landed a role in one of the most stable fan-favorite franchises around, the Fast & The Furious.

Vin Diesel took to Instagram Tuesday to snap a video of him and Cardi on set while they were in-between filming. In the video, Cardi expresses how tired she is from the job at hand, but promises the movie is “gonna be the best one”.

Her making such a huge statement lets us know up-front that she probably has more than just a minor appearance in the movie. Details surrounding her involvement in the film are scarce as of now, but with due time, everything will be revealed once the film hits theaters in 2020.

Check out Vin Diesel and Cardi B’s big announcement down below.