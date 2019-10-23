Keeping It Real: T-Pain Cancels His Tour And Takes The Blame, Citing Poor Planning & Low Ticket Sales

T-Pain Cancels His Tour And Admits To Low Ticket Sales

T-Pain has been more active than ever in 2019.

He started the earlier part of the year stopping by Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, where he discussed what’s been going on in his world for the past few years. In the interview, he revealed the heartbreaking story about how he had once gotten so broke he didn’t have money for a Whopper from Burker King. If you’re wondering how he got there, it was a series of bad decisions mixed with people not being as good to him as he was to them. He admits that he spent millions on a Bugatti and cracked the radiator on the car, which is well over $100,000 to fix. Then, he admitted that a lot of the features he did around that time were favors, meaning he didn’t get any money out of them. Not to mention the few hits he made with Cash Money, and well…you know how that payment system over there is.

Even through all these hardships, the music legend has stayed positive, is still in the studio, and now he’s back on the right track. About a month ago, he announced a new tour to kick off at the end of 2019. While a lot of fans were excited and purchased tickets to see T-Pain, the problem is, most people didn’t even hear about the tour at all.

So this week, he officially canceled the tour. Instead of doing what all the other artists we know and love do, like faking “family problems” or “personal issues,” he kept it all the way real and took the blame for piss-poor planning and low ticket sales. 100% respectable, instead of lying to your fans out of embarrassment.

When he announces the make-up tour, fans will definitely be there to show up and support. But for now, enjoy this video of him keeping it real and calling out the other artist lying about the reasons their tours were actually canceled.