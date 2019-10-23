Yikes! Wendy Williams Congratulates Nicki Minaj For Wedding “Killer And A Sex-Offender”

Wendy Williams Sends Nicki Minaj A Shady Congratulations

We think maybe Wendy Williams‘ encounters with Cardi B were helping her care LESS about Nicki Minaj’s feelings as she spoke on her marriage this week during Hot Topics. The divorced talk show host went all the way in on Nicki, from her “plastic” hips to her ex-felon (alleged) husband Kenneth Petty. She even brought up Onika’s brother, who is behind bars right now for allegedly molesting his step-daughter.

In her rant, Wendy says she feels like Nicki is planning to get pregnant right away and infers that she’s making a mistake.

“Can you imagine a burgeoning belly with these burgeoning hips?” Wendy asked. “I mean, the plastic of it all. She’s gonna have a big belly and she’s short and she’s got the boobs and the hips. And I don’t know what he does for a living, I just know that he did time in jail for—he’s a sex offender.” The talk show host took a pause for her audience to audibly gasp at the revelation. “Well, she’s no stranger to that ’cause her brother’s in jail for sex offending. Well, first-degree manslaughter. Now, he served seven years in prison and he’s also a sex offender. So that means that he…is a manslaughter a killer? Okay. So, he’s a killer and a sex offender.” Throwing up her hands Wendy ended the segment by saying, “Well Nicki, congratulations.”

Yikes! Check it out here. Start at the 1:50 mark.

Do YOU agree with Wendy?