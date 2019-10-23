Accountability, Is That You? Phoenix Cop Who Threatened To Shoot Pregnant Black Couple To Be Fired, Finally

Phoenix Cop Who Threatened To Kill Pregnant Black Couple Fired

Back in June, we reported on an incident between the Phoenix police and a pregnant Black couple over accusations that their eldest daughter had “stolen” a Barbie doll out of a store. Cops threatened to “put a f***ing cap” in the heads of Dravon Ames and his fiancee Iesha Harper in front of their two children ages 1 and 4.

At the time, the department said they were “investigating” the situation.

According to ABCNews, the officers involved were sent to the Disciplinary Review Board where it was recommended the punishment for their actions was a paltry “written reprimand” for one, and a 6-week unpaid suspension for the other. Chief Jeri Williams says she agreed with a reprimand for the officer who used “inappropriate language”, but was not on board for a simple suspension for the other cop, Chris Meyer.

“After meeting with the officer, Chris Meyer, personally and considering all the facts of the case, I have notified him of my intention to terminate his employment,” she said Tuesday. “In this case, a 240-hour suspension is just not sufficient to reverse the adverse effects of his actions on our department and our community.”

Williams would go on to say:

“We wear this badge as a symbol of our commitment to a higher standard,” Williams said Tuesday. “One that won’t erode the trust of those we serve or tarnish the pride that is involved with being a Phoenix police officer.”

That, our friends, is muthaf***ing accountability. You love to see it. It should also be noted that Jeri is a Black woman, perhaps if there were Jeri’s in positions of power, MORE trigger-happy pigs would be held responsible for undue violence against Blacks and people of color.

Just sayin’.