SMH: American Airlines Flight Attendants Carrying $22K In Cash Arrested For Money Laundering

American Airlines Employees Get Arrested After Carrying Thousands In Cash

A group of American Airlines flight attendants have been busted for alleged money laundering at a Florida airport, after officials found them with more than $22,000 in cash on them.

One of the attendants, Carlos Alberto Munoz-Moyano, had just arrived at Miami International Airport from Chile early Monday morning when a Customs and Border Patrol agent conducted a routine check, according to an arrest report obtained by The Miami Herald. Munoz-Moyano initially claimed he only had $100 on him, but the agent ended up discovering $9,000 tucked away. This discovery is what prompted the agents to stop and check several other flight attendants.

Next, Miaria Delpilar Roman-Strick was found in possession of $7,300, while Maria Isabel Wilson-Ossandon was carrying $6,371. A fourth attendant, Maria Beatriz Pasten-Cuzmar, was checked in the Customs area, though customs agents told the Herald it wasn’t clear if she had any money on her.

Authorities determined through interviews with the grout hat Pasten-Cuzmar had conspired with the three other attendants to transport US dollars into the country and deliver them to a “known person.”

The attendants allegedly smuggled $22,671 in total — which they claimed to have brought into the country on behalf of someone else, saying they were supposed to receive just 1 percent of the amount they were carrying.

Each of the attendants was charged with money laundering and unauthorized money transmitting between $300 and $20,000. An American Airlines spokesperson told the Herald, “We take this matter seriously and are cooperating with law enforcement throughout their investigation.”