Ya Hate To See It: Trick Daddy Has Filed For Bankruptcy For A Fourth Time

Trick Daddy has reportedly filed for bankruptcy….again.

According to reports from The Blast, court documents claim that Trick Daddy owes more than $800,000 to creditors. But he reportedly has $0 in his checking account and only $150 worth of clothes. The home he owns in Miramar, Florida is worth $350,000, and has been filled with household items that amount to just $1,500. The stake the rapper has in his company, Trick & Rick Music Publishing, is only worth $5,000.

As a result of all the money he owes versus his lack of assets, the rapper was forced to file for Chapter 13 bankruptcy on August 6.

Most of Trick Daddy’s debt is related to his home, according to reports. The Miami rapper owes a whopping $435,682 to his mortgage company Fannie Mae and $12,000 to his homeowner’s association. He also owes $290,000 to the IRS and $57,119 in back child support.

But to make matter’s worse, Trick Daddy also lists that he owes an unknown amount in credit card debt.

Unfortunately for the hip-hop legend, this isn’t his first time filing for bankruptcy. According to the documents, Trick has tried to file bankruptcy three other times, but the cases ended up being dismissed before his debt was depleted. The most recent was in May of 2017, when the rapper put in the paperwork for bankruptcy in an effort to save his home from foreclosure–doing so on the same day that his house was supposed to be auctioned off to the highest bidder.

Good luck to Trick Daddy on his efforts to get his finances in check. Someone get this man on a tour or some festival stages, ASAP!