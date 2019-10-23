Elsewhere In The World: 39 Dead Bodies Found Inside Truck In Essex, England, Murder Investigation Launched Into Driver

39 Dead Bodies Found In Shipping Container In Essex

There was a grisly discovery early this morning in Essex, England about 22 miles east of London.

According to CBSNews, 39 bodies, 38 adults and 1 child, were found inside a large shipping container on the back of a semi-truck in Waterglade Industrial Park. Authorities are now investigating the 25-year-old driver as the primary suspect for murder.

Initially, police thought the Bulgarian-registered truck had entered the United Kingdom via North Wales, but the Bulgarian Prime Minister says that the truck has not been in his country since 2017.

The identities and nationalities of the victims have not been ascertained yet, but police say it is their number one priority right now.

The bodies were ultimately discovered days after authorities had searched surrounding properties in the area for migrants who have been smuggled into the country.

39 bodies is a LOT. Sure, being smuggled can be dangerous, but this doesn’t sound like an accident.