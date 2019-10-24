The Hell? Wendy Williams Revealed That Kevin Banned Tyrese From Her Show For THIS

Wendy Exposes Kevin’s Jealousy

Wendy Williams had Tyrese on her show Wednesday morning to discuss his upcoming movie, Black And Blue, along with his feud with The Rock and some awkward questions about his relationships to baby mommas. While all that was good and newsworthy, it was what he said off camera that was the biggest news story.

Wendy came back from break and revealed that Tyrese let her know that the reason he wasn’t on the show was that he was banned by Wendy’s then-husband Kevin for apparently “flirting” with the host. Excuse us?!

Of course, through all this time it was Kevin out here having side babies and affairs. Really, man? Unreal.

Wendy seemed quite perturbed over it all and she had a gang of solidarity ready to drag her ex through the mud.