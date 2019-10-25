Forget Dressing Up, This Halloween Nail Art Is The Perfect Way To Subtly Showcase Your Holiday Spirit

From Understated To In Your Face, Here’s Some Inspiration For Your Halloween Manicure

Halloween is a holiday that takes a whole lot of effort. As kids, we used to be able to pick something up at the store or even throw a sheet over our heads, but now, the pressure is on as some of our friends plan their outfits weeks, or even months in advance.

While it can be fun to get dressed up and compete with everyone else for whose most creative or who has the most comedic couples costume, going all out just isn’t for everyone–but that doesn’t mean you can’t still be festive.

Nail art has always been a way to express yourself and the Halloween season is no different. Whether you’re complimenting your costume or saying no to dressing up completely, a good manicure could be your answer to letting everyone know you’re in the Halloween spirit without showing up to work in your *checks notes* sexy Tekashi 6ix9ine costume.

Take a look at some Halloween nail art that’s perfect for your next nail appointment:

If you’re looking to get intricate with your manicure, the possibilities are endless–from representing movies like Child’s Play or IT to some more subtle ouija board graphics.

Some simple drip details make for some seriously cute nails that count as being spirited without going overboard.

The color shifts in these sets are seriously perfect for the season…but they look so good you might be tempted to try them year ’round.

But Halloween nails don’t have to be creepy–you can always channel your favorite (or least favorite) candy for some nail inspo, if that’s more your speed.

Or you can forgo the designs completely and just pick a color that’s perfect for the season.

The possibilities for your Halloween nail set are endless–the hardest part now is just deciding whether you wanna keep things subtle or go all out. Here’s a few more pictures in case you still need some convincing that you should get into the holiday sprit this season.