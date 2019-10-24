Get Spooky: A List Of Halloween 2019 Makeup Looks For Black Girls To SLAYYY

How Black Girls Are Doing Halloween 2019

We are already approaching Halloween 2019! While it might be cutting it close to get those extravagant, customized costumes that wow the Halloween party, you still have plenty of time to get your makeup together for an extraordinary face transformation. This year, some talented melaniny ladies are sharing their unique Halloween makeup transformations — from a believable Bratz doll to Frankenstein girl.

Would YOU try any of these looks? Hit the flip to see them all.