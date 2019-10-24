“Real Housewives Of Atlanta”: Kenya Moore Says She’s ‘Bored’ With Marlo Hampton And Shades Phaedra Parks
Kenya Moore Says Real Housewives Needs Fresh Faces
The premiere of Season 12 of “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” is right around the corner on November 3rd and Kenya Moore has been doing a gang of interviews ahead of the new season as she prepares for her return to the show. While you’d think she’d be excited to be back, Kenya actually has had some criticism of cast and threw shade at Marlo Hampton in a recent interview.
“I’m just kind of bored with it. Yeah. I think we need something new,” Kenya, 48, told Us Weekly at Baby Quest’s “Let’s Make More Baby’s” Fundraiser Gala on Monday, October 21. “I think we need Housewives or friends of the show that brings something new and we’ve seen her for eight or nine seasons. I’m kind of just over it.”
And Marlo, whose been a recurring guest on the show since Season 4 in 2011, wasn’t the only one to be shaded by Moore.
When asked about Phaedra Parks’ potential return, Kenya told US Weekly, “I don’t think of her at all.”
YIKES… But on a positive note, Kenya did talk about her baby and even said nice things about her soon-to-be ex-husband Marc Daly:
“I’m a new mom so it’s difficult, but I do have some help. I just think that you have to take care of yourself first because if you’re no good to yourself, you’re no good to anyone else that you’re taking care of, especially a baby and a family,” she explained. “So balancing has been something that I’ve been trying to perfect, but I think that, you know, sleeping and being on a schedule, sleeping is key. Taking care of yourself in terms of exercising, eating well and then that way you can have time for your baby and your family.”
“I’ve had help for nearly a year. I’ve had a husband who was … he is helping me raise our child together and I’m thankful that he was in our lives, you know, consistently for a great period of time since Brooklyn was born.”
View this post on Instagram
So excited for my latest cover! Thank you @upscalemagazine for this beautiful cover and honest story and the writer #rondapenrice It’s not easy to remain strong through difficult times but here I am “still standing” Makeup: @georgemiguelc Hair: @sewjodie Custom Blazer: @lsodesigns Hair products: @kenyamoorehair avail at @sallybeauty Thank you @4evervaughn for always championing for me 🖤 #RHOA premieres next Sunday November 3 8/7c on @bravotv #KenyaMoore #upscale #inspirstionalstory #celebrity
In her UPSCALE Magazine cover story Kenya also gushed about baby Brooklyn at length, crediting her baby for making her a nicer lady. We wonder if Marlo and Phaedra would agree though.
“I am definitely more compassionate. I’m 100 percent more patient. I feel more kind, but I’m also less tolerant of fake news and people who are disingenuous or not kind,” she explained. “I strive to be the best mother I can be. I’m very attentive and believe it’s important to make her feel like she is the most important person in my life,” Moore adds. One of her favorite things to do with Brooklyn is to laugh, she revealed. “She’s the happiest baby, and I love to laugh with her. Her laughter is contagious.”
Kenya also talked about how stamped up her baby girl’s passport is already.
“Brooklyn is my ultimate companion. We have been out of the country several times together with Brooklyn,” she discloses, without clarifying who “we” is. “At this point, I cannot see me leaving the country without her.”
Kenya’s remained really positive in her interviews about Marc Daly, especially when talking about him as a father. Check out this video she shared with Bravo below:
“Marc is a phenomenal dad to Brooklyn. He is completely and absolutely in love with her. He has been spoiling her and I really just can’t stand that part, but the good part is that he’s a really loving and doting dad,” she said in a video first shared exclusively with Bravo Insider members, above. “If he’s not there, he’s FaceTiming her several times a day. It’s just a really beautiful thing to see. To have wanted this for so long and for it to actually be my reality, is really kind of beautiful.”
