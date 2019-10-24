“Real Housewives Of Atlanta”: Kenya Moore Says She’s ‘Bored’ With Marlo Hampton And Shades Phaedra Parks

Kenya Moore Says Real Housewives Needs Fresh Faces

The premiere of Season 12 of “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” is right around the corner on November 3rd and Kenya Moore has been doing a gang of interviews ahead of the new season as she prepares for her return to the show. While you’d think she’d be excited to be back, Kenya actually has had some criticism of cast and threw shade at Marlo Hampton in a recent interview.

“I’m just kind of bored with it. Yeah. I think we need something new,” Kenya, 48, told Us Weekly at Baby Quest’s “Let’s Make More Baby’s” Fundraiser Gala on Monday, October 21. “I think we need Housewives or friends of the show that brings something new and we’ve seen her for eight or nine seasons. I’m kind of just over it.”

And Marlo, whose been a recurring guest on the show since Season 4 in 2011, wasn’t the only one to be shaded by Moore.

When asked about Phaedra Parks’ potential return, Kenya told US Weekly, “I don’t think of her at all.”

YIKES… But on a positive note, Kenya did talk about her baby and even said nice things about her soon-to-be ex-husband Marc Daly:

“I’m a new mom so it’s difficult, but I do have some help. I just think that you have to take care of yourself first because if you’re no good to yourself, you’re no good to anyone else that you’re taking care of, especially a baby and a family,” she explained. “So balancing has been something that I’ve been trying to perfect, but I think that, you know, sleeping and being on a schedule, sleeping is key. Taking care of yourself in terms of exercising, eating well and then that way you can have time for your baby and your family.” “I’ve had help for nearly a year. I’ve had a husband who was … he is helping me raise our child together and I’m thankful that he was in our lives, you know, consistently for a great period of time since Brooklyn was born.”

