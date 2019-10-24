“Anything Is F***ing Possible”: Jason Momoa Admits His Longtime Love Lisa Bonet Was His Childhood Crush

Jason Momoa Speaks On Marrying His “Dream Girl” And Childhood Crush

For all of us who grew up watching a lot of TV and movies, there’s always been that one person we had posters of on the wall and secretly envisioned marrying as a 12-year-old–but for Jason Momoa, his childhood crush went from fantasy to real-life when he married Lisa Bonet.

The Aquaman star sat down with Esquire for the magazine’s November 2019 cover story last week, where he opened up about how he grew up obsessing over Lisa Bonet, a fact that he didn’t reveal to his now-wife until they had already made some babies together.

“Lisa Bonet was not just a woman he’d met randomly one night at a jazz club in L.A. She was ‘literally my childhood crush,’ he says, blushing. When Momoa blushes, a pink hue spreads quickly over his bearded face, like a tropical sunset. ‘I mean, I didn’t tell her that. I didn’t let her know I was a stalker until after we had the kids.'”

The actor’s childhood fantasies finally came true when a mutual friend introduced him to Lisa back in 2005, which set off their 14-year romance. Since then, the pair have raised two children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, along with Zoë Kravitz, whom Lisa had with Lenny Kravitz.

Beside calling Bonet his “dream girl,” the way he talks about his wife throughout this interview proves that true love exists. Momoa doesn’t just look at taking risks as a secret to career success, but a secret to success in all of life’s different aspects. “’If someone says something isn’t possible,’ he told Esquire, ‘I’m like, ‘Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is f***ing possible.'”