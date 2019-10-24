The Breakfast Club: Trevor Noah Talks Religion, Retroactive Cancel Culture, And Changes In Society [Video]

The Breakfast Club Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah stopped by the world’s most dangerous morning show, The Breakfast Club, to discuss his views on race, religion, America, cancel culture, and changes in the consciousness of society.

Per usual, Trevor tries to provide an empathetic human perspective of the major issues of the day.

Press play below to watch the interview. Good stuff.

