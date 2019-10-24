Behind The Scenes: Jay Ellis Is Returning To This Season Of ‘Insecure’ To Direct An Episode

Jay Ellis Reveals He’s Directing An Upcoming Episode Of Insecure

#LawrenceHive now has even more reasons to be a fan of the Insecure character–both in front of and behind the camera.

After a lot of speculation from fans on whether or not Jay Ellis would be reprising his role on the HBO comedy post-break-up with Issa, viewers can finally rest assured that we will be getting more Lawrence content when the next season rolls around. But not only that, he’s going to be directing an episode, too!

Ellis revealed the huge news on Instagram, writing a playful caption about him criticizing actors now that he’s behind the camera…but of course, he’s the actor he’s criticizing.

Most of the juicy information about the episode is crossed out for secrecy, but for now, we can see that episode 407–or the 7th episode of season 4–will be helmed by Jay Ellis. There’s no word on whether or not this will be a Lawrence-heavy episode, or if the actor is simply taking things behind the camera to direct his fellow castmates in a completely separate storyline.

Plus, Jay isn’t the only Insecure actor getting more involved in the show’s production side of things. Comedian Natasha Rothwell–who plays Kelli–acts as supervising producer on the series and revealed just yesterday that she wrote an entire episode this season!

Congrats to all the Insecure stars expanding their resumes and showing off their skills on the production side of things. Next season of the series is shaping up to be a special one.