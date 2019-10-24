Yes, Please: Tinashe Is Back With A Bangin’ Garage-ish New Single And Visual For “Die A Little Bit” Featuring Ms. Banks [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles - September 6, 2019

Source: OGUT/Star Max / Getty

Tinashe Releases New Single “Die A Little Bit” Featuring Ms. Banks

Tinashe has released a brand new single that showcases a new sound from what fans might have come accustomed to, but it appears that that is a very good thing.

This marks the first music that the singer has released since it was falsely rumored that she had signed with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. Along for the ride is UK rapper Ms. Banks who brings a very nice tonal change to ‘Nashe’s potential ballroom banger.

Press play on it down below.

Thoughts?

