#BOSSIPSounds: Doja Cat Lays Down The Law On “Rules” And Who Are We To Disobey Her Commands [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Doja Cat Drops New Single And Music Video For “Rules”
Doja Cat is back to serve up curvaceous cowgirl goodness and propagate the #YeeHawAgenda with her new single “Rules”.
We would literally watch this woman do just about anything, but Doja Cat doing in homage to Prince in a sexy all purple number is certainly a reason to rise and shine.
Press play below to peep the video.
We just wanna know what happens if we…break the rules…?
