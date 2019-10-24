#BOSSIPSounds: Doja Cat Lays Down The Law On “Rules” And Who Are We To Disobey Her Commands [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Tidal X Rock The Vote Benefit Concert

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Doja Cat Drops New Single And Music Video For “Rules”

Doja Cat is back to serve up curvaceous cowgirl goodness and propagate the #YeeHawAgenda with her new single “Rules”.

We would literally watch this woman do just about anything, but Doja Cat doing in homage to Prince in a sexy all purple number is certainly a reason to rise and shine.

Press play below to peep the video.

We just wanna know what happens if we…break the rules…?

Categories: Bangers, Hate It or Love It?!?!, New Music

