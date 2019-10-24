“Untold Stories Of Hip Hop” Exclusive: MC Lyte Tells Angie Martinez She Was Ready To Be Sexy But Her Label Was Not! [VIDEO]

MC Lyte And Angie Martinez Discuss Women Being Sexualized In Hip Hop

A brand new episode of “Untold Stories Of Hip Hop” with Angie Martinez airs tonight and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure right now. This clip shows MC Lyte talking with Angie about the oversexualization of women in rap. Check it out below:

Here’s what else you can expect from the episode:

Queen Latifah reveals her shocking #MeToo moment. Maino exposes new details about his romance with Lil’ Kim and uncovers his years locked up in solitary confinement. MC Lyte relives a night she spent running for her life. Hosted by Angie Martinez.

UNTOLD STORIES OF HIP HOP – “QUEEN LATIFAH; MAINO” – Airs Thursday, October 24th at 10/9C on WeTV