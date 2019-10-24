Maisie Williams Can’t Stop Crying While Eating Spicy (Vegan) Wings On ‘Hot Ones’ [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Maisie Williams Shivers Uncontrollably While Eating Spicy Wings
On this week’s episode of Hot Ones, Game of Thrones fans rejoice as Maisie Williams, also known as Arya Stark, unites with host Sean Evans to face her greatest battle to date–The (Vegan) Wings of Death.
Check out the video down below as the Emmy-nominated actress discusses everything from Game of Thrones, to getting a shout out from Drake at the Billboard Music Awards.
