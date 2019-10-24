The Brooklyn Way: Alicia Keys, Lil Uzi Vert, G-Eazy & More Perform At TIDAL X In NYC

Alicia Keys, Lil Uzi Vert, G-Eazy & More Perform At TIDAL X in Brooklyn

Last night was a littuation at The Barclays Center where Alicia Keys, Lil Uzi Vert, G-Eazy, H.E.R., Fat Joe, Casanova, A$AP Ferg, Becky G, Angie Martinez and Farruko were all gifted a bottle of D’USSE VSOP after their performance for TIDAL X. The show raised money in support of Rock the Vote, the nation’s foremost nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to building the political power of young people. Uzi brought the show to a close giving all of the Baddest in the building vibes. Peep exclusive photos by hitting the flip!