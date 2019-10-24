So Sad: #BlackInkCHI’s Charmaine’s Mother Passes Away Suddenly

Reality actress Charmaine Johnise is, unfortunately, dealing with the sudden loss of her mother Glenda Walker. The Black Ink Crew star revealed today that her mother has died. According to the date posted, Walker passed away just yesterday. Charmaine wrote:

Words can’t express how I feel 💔 I love you mommy and this is going to be hard to move on from. I assume it will get better over time. You were the most loving woman on this planet and I hope to treat people with the same kindness that you always did. My best friend, my mom. You’re my everything and I’m honored to be your daughter. The hardest part will be going through life without you by my side. I still have so much to share with you. I’m trying to stay positive but some moments are really hard. Thanks for being my number 1 fan since the day I was born. My diva mom I love you ❤️ 10/23/19

Glenda and her husband made recurring appearances in support of Charmaine during her time on #BlackInkCHI. May she rest in peace.