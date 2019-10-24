Sir: Brandon T. Jackson Says He Was On “Thin Ice” But God Forgave Him For Playing Gay In ‘Tropic Thunder’ [Video]

Brandon T. Jackson Says God Forgave Him For Playing Gay Role

Let Brandon T. Jackson tell it, he’s risked his spot in heaven for a role in Ben Stiller’s 2008 comedy Tropic Thunder.

Jackson, now a Black Israelite, played Alpa Chino, a closeted gay man, and he tells TMZ that God was ready to forsake him because ain’t with people loving whoever the hell they want to.

Check out what he had to say in the video below.

Almost positive God wasn’t even thinking about Brandon hypothetically gettin’ tropic thundered by a man, but go off.