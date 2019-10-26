Expensive Taste: Marshawn Lynch Drops $1200 On Two Cheeseburgers On “The Burger Show” [Video]

Marshawn Lynch Drops $1200 On Some Cheeseburgers

Marshawn Lynch is essentially the definition of the man, the myth, the legend. He’s the one who set the trend of saving your NFL paychecks until you retire–He even kept it 100 about coming back to play for his hometown’s team when they needed him most. Last but not least, he is a factory for viral comedy any time he steps in front of the camera. His legendary viral video, in which he begrudgingly says, “I’m just here so I don’t get fined” is still in rotation as we speak.

Earlier this year, the baller made headlines when he got into an altercation with a parent of a child at his football camp, displaying just how big his heart is as he made things right for the kid. Since then, he’s been laying low all summer, mostly preparing for the upcoming NFL season, of which he’s still a fan and attends several games.

Luckily for us, he put some of his off time to good use and joined the people over at First We Feast for their latest episode of The Burger Show. This episode takes place in Las Vegas, home of all things expensive for no reason. If for some reason you wanted to find the most expensive water in the United States, chances are The Wynn hotel would have your back on that in Vegas.

During the episode, Marshawn Lynch hits burger Brasserie in Las Vegas for their $700+ burger that all of the critics have been raving about–then, he proceeds to drop a whopping $1,200 at ANOTHER burger spot. Must be nice not only being able to drop thousands of dollars on a burger, but having all those calories to spare, too.

For all the juicy details and a beast mode custom burger break down, peep the video below!