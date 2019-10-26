Say What? Kanye West Talks Pre-Marital Sex Rule For Staff & More With Beats 1 Host Zane Lowe [Video]

Kanye West Talks Pre-Marital Sex Rule For Staff & More With Beats1 Host Zane Lowe

The new era of Kanye West is all over the place. The rapper has been going city-to-city with his Sunday Service performances hitting Howard’s homecoming, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, Wyoming, Los Angeles and other cites in between. He’s also been fighting with the trademark offices to get the rights to “Sunday Service,” which hasn’t really been working in his favor. In between traveling, Ye managed to drop a cool $10 million on a entire city in Wyoming. All of this is on top of promising fans his new album, Jesus Is King, which has missed almost 4 releases dates in the past 365 days. While the IMAX release accompanying the album is still set to hit theaters on Friday with the album nowhere in sight, Kanye took time out of his recording process to invite Beats 1 radio host Zane Lowe to his city for a chat.

In the interview, the pair discuss a plethora of different topics. At one point, Kanye breaks down his former sex addiction, which he admits to have developed at the age of 5 from finding his dad’s Playboy Magazine, later paying older people to get them at the store for him. West admits that he still struggles today and that addiction is one thing that brought him to closer to God. He goes on to express that social media doesn’t help a married man and Twitter is throwing the filth right his way.

At some point during this timeline, Kanye gets to explaining the recording process for his new gospel album, during which he asked his staff to not engage in any pre-marital sex in an effort to keep the process clear….Yeah. The rapper also he talks about why he used to try and dress North West better than Rhianna, but with his new path, he states that we won’t be seeing her wearing anymore crop tops or clothes that he feels children shouldn’t wear.

This new interview–for the most part–might be the clearest-minded Kanye interview we’ve had in a while. It has some bizarre moments, but some really good inspiring quotes from the “old” Kanye….and, yes, some words from the newer, red hat wearing Kanye.

Check out the interview in full down below.