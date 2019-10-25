The Devil Is A Lie: Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Album STILL Hasn’t Come Out And Fans Are DRAGGING Him (And Kim)

Where Is Kanye West’s Album?

Kanye West has been promising an album for months, now. His latest supposed-gospel project called “Jesus Is King” has been pushed back more than Stephen A. Smith’s hairline. However, it was PROMISED to come out at midnight. Yeezy LIED. That’s not very Christian of you, Reverend West.

Fans are understandably peeved…apparently they want to hear him sing about Chik-Fil-A? Whatever. Anyway, West is getting dragged for his false prophecies. He’s also getting clowned for that sunken place denim fit he rocked at one of his preview events.

It’s all bad.

Me waiting for Kanye’s album to drop #JesusIsKing pic.twitter.com/ruc8miROvE — PREMIER FLAME 🎪 (@premierflame23) October 25, 2019

At least jokes are flying. Take a look…